Lawrence Man Wanted In Violent Facebook Live Assault

LOWELL (CBS) – Police in Lowell are asking the public for help to find a 20-year-old man suspected in a violent assault that was broadcast on Facebook Live.
The department says Elijah Jeremiah Rodriguez, whose last known address is 71 Bigelow St. in Lawrence, committed a violent assault and robbery on a 19-year-old woman on Feb. 6.
“The assault was broadcast on Facebook Live and resulted in hospitalization for the victim,” police said in a statement.
Rodriguez is wanted on charges including armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He has several tattoos, including one on his throat and above his right eye.