WBZ Weather: RadarForecast | BlogApp | Closings-Delays

Lawrence Man Wanted In Violent Facebook Live Assault

February 16, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: facebook live, Lawrence, Lowell

LOWELL (CBS) – Police in Lowell are asking the public for help to find a 20-year-old man suspected in a violent assault that was broadcast on Facebook Live.

The department says Elijah Jeremiah Rodriguez, whose last known address is 71 Bigelow St. in Lawrence, committed a violent assault and robbery on a 19-year-old woman on Feb. 6.

Elijah Jeremiah Rodriguez (Image credit Lowell Police)

Elijah Jeremiah Rodriguez (Image credit Lowell Police)

“The assault was broadcast on Facebook Live and resulted in hospitalization for the victim,” police said in a statement.

Rodriguez is wanted on charges including armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He has several tattoos, including one on his throat and above his right eye.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia