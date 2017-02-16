Police: Woman Drank Wine After Valentine’s Day Crash In Hingham

February 16, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Drunk Driving, Hingham Police

HINGHAM (CBS) – A Cohasset woman was arrested for allegedly drinking wine in front of officers after hitting another car on the night of Valentine’s Day.

The other driver tells police she could see the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Erin Lynch, coming towards her and swerving over the yellow line on Rockland Street.

When Hingham officers arrived at the crash, they found both women unharmed.

Erin Lynch arrested for OUI in Hingham (Image from Hingham PD)

Police say they could smell alcohol on Lynch’s breath and asked her to get her license and registration.

Officers say instead of getting her license, Lynch drank from a bottle of wine. On their Twitter account, Hingham Police shared photos of a wine glass in the center console of Lynch’s car.

Police say a woman was drinking wine before a crash in Hingham (Photo from Hingham PD)

EMS arrived later and placed an “uncooperative” Lynch on a stretcher and transported her to South Shore Hospital.

Lynch received treatment and officers placed her under arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence and other charges.

