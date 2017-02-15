Wednesday’s Child: 12-Year-Old Sarah

Sarah is a curious twelve year old girl of Caucasian descent who is on the Autism spectrum. She enjoys physical activities such as riding her bike, swinging and bouncing on a sensory ball, listening to music and swimming. She likes hands-on-activities, and communicates what she wants. Sarah can be highly distracted and benefits from multiple sensory breaks throughout her day in order to assist with self-regulation. After completing a break, Sarah is able to remain engaged in an activity.

Sarah can dress herself and put on her shoes, however, she experiences difficulty manipulating snaps and buttons, and bathing on her own. She is toilet-trained, but will have occasional accidents. Sarah is able to use the bathroom independently, however, she does need supervision.

In regards to sensory processing, Sarah seeks out movement and heavy work activities. She is bothered by loud noises and will cover her ears when the environment is noisy. She enjoys tactile play. Sarah is able to better comprehend stories through the use of her iPad.

Sarah is legally freed for adoption and due to her impulsivity, a two parent home would be ideal. Sarah benefits greatly from a highly structured and predictable daily routine, as well as close supervision due to her impulsivity and lack of safety awareness.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.