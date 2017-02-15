Under Armour CEO Responds After He’s Criticized For Praising Trump

February 15, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Under Armour

BALTIMORE (AP) — The CEO of Baltimore-based sports apparel company Under Armour is responding to criticism he received after calling President Donald Trump “an asset to the country.”

Kevin Plank wrote an open letter to Baltimore published as a full-page advertisement in The Baltimore Sun Wednesday. He wrote that his choice of words during an interview with CNBC last week “did not accurately reflect my intent.” Three celebrities the company sponsors — basketball star Stephen Curry, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and ballerina Misty Copeland — were among those voicing concerns about his praise of Trump.

Read The Letter (PDF)

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) walks into the Roosevelt Room for a meeting with Mark Sutton of International Paper, Jeff Fettig of Whirlpool, White House Senior Counselor Steve Bannon, Kevin Plank of Under Armour, Elon Musk of SpaceX (L) and other other business leaders at the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Plank says the company stands for equal rights and job creation and believes “immigration is a source of strength, diversity and innovation for global companies based in America.” He says the company opposes the president’s travel ban.

