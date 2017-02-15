Sharon Middle School Students Develop App For People With Autism

SHARON (CBS) – A group of Sharon Middle School students was recognized for its efforts developing a mobile app to help people with autism.
The seventh graders developed the app called Empower, designed to connect people with autism to employers, volunteers and caretakers.
The app was selected “Best in Massachusetts” and “Best in Northeast Region” in the Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge.
By winning the regional competition, Sharon Middle School was awarded a $20,000 prize.
Empower is now in the running for the National Fan Favorite award. If the students win, the school will receive an additional $15,000.
If victorious the students will have the opportunity to work with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab experts to create their app.