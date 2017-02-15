WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Harrison Ford’s Plane Has Potentially Serious Run-In With 737

February 15, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: Harrison Ford

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBS/AP) — Actor Harrison Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport on Monday.

Ford, 74, was told to land his single-engine plane on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, but he mistakenly landed it on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Ford is heard asking air traffic controllers in a recording.

Harrison Ford. (Photo credit: Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)

Harrison Ford. (Photo credit: Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)

American Airlines Flight 1456, a Boeing 737 with 110 passengers and six crew, departed safely for Dallas a few minutes later.

Ford’s publicist, Ina Treciokas, declined comment Tuesday afternoon.

An FAA source confirmed to CBS News that Ford was piloting the plane.

It’s not clear how high the plane was when it flew over the jetliner.

“This is extraordinarily dangerous,” former NTSB chair Mark Rosenker told CBS News. “Striking a commercial aircraft that was full of gasoline with 100 and some people on it would have created a real disaster.”

Ford collects vintage planes and has a long and good record as an aviator. But he has had several close calls.

In March 2015, Ford was seriously injured when his World War II-era trainer crashed on a Los Angeles golf course when it lost power shortly after takeoff.

A general view at the Penmar Golf Course after a single-engine plane piloted by actor Harrison Ford crashed on March 5, 2015 in Venice, California. Ford was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital in fair to moderate condition. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images)

A general view at the Penmar Golf Course after a single-engine plane piloted by actor Harrison Ford crashed on March 5, 2015 in Venice, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images)

In 1999, Ford crash-landed his helicopter during a training flight in which he and an instructor were practicing auto rotations in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles. Ford and the instructor were unhurt.

Ford was flying a Beechcraft Bonanza in 2000 when wind shear forced him to make an emergency landing at Lincoln Municipal Airport in Nebraska. Ford and his passenger were uninjured when the plane clipped the runway, but its wing tips were damaged, officials said.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia