Dighton Uses Molasses To Treat Snowy Roads

DIGHTON (CBS) – When you walk into the salt barn at the Dighton DPW, it smells like breakfast.

Then, you notice the brown puddles on the ground. This is Dighton’s answer to clearing roads of snow: molasses.

The town has joined others in coating their road salt with molasses, the thin stuff, not the heavy, thick kind you may have at home.

“Over time it washes away but it does help it stick to the roads more during a storm,” says foreman Denny Hazel. “It’s more effective that way.”

The molasses is non-corrosive, environmentally friendly and cuts down on the use of more expensive chemicals.

At Almeida’s General Store, clerk Chris Hatton has heard the town is using molasses on the roads. “It’s great,” she said. “It’s good for the environment.”

While you can’t smell the residue on the roads right now, the question is if you’ll be able to, during the first heat wave this summer.