WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

I-Team: MBTA Managers Could Owe Taxes For Secret Take-Home Car Perk

February 14, 2017 6:56 PM By Ryan Kath
Filed Under: I-Team, MBTA, Ryan Kath

BOSTON (CBS) – A secret take-home car perk might be coming to an end at the MBTA, but some of the employees who received the benefit might be getting a visit from the tax collector.

As the WBZ I-Team first reported, some managers have been driving new take-home vehicles owned by construction companies. Shortly after the I-Team started asking questions, all 23 vehicles were returned to the contractors.

The hidden program has possibly been going on for 30 years, agency leaders told the I-Team.

The cost of the vehicles was buried in multi-million dollar construction projects, making it almost impossible to know the full cost to taxpayers. Along with free use of the cars, the contractors also covered gas, insurance and maintenance.

Meantime, the MBTA also picked up the tab for the employees to park at a downtown garage with a monthly rate of $625.

Newton CPA Jeff Levine said those job perks should have been taxed as part of the employees’ compensation.

Ford Escape driven by MBTA manager owned by contractor (WBZ-TV)

Ford Escape driven by MBTA manager owned by contractor (WBZ-TV)

He noted that employees with the cars have titles like “director of document control” and “director of administration and finance,” indicating they might not spend a lot of time traveling to construction work sites. In that case, the majority of the vehicle use would be considered “personal” for the daily commute.

Like the secret unmarked cars, Levine said the tax requirement could have flown under the radar.

“It could be something that we consider negligence in the sense that they weren’t aware there was income that should be reported and since their employer wasn’t doing anything, it sort of got swept under the rug,” Levine told the I-Team.

While the majority of underreported taxable income examples could fall into that category, the accountant said there is the possibility of a more serious consequence.

“If they knew the car was being provided and they knew they should’ve been reporting the income, that’s fraud,” he explained. “And fraud has no statute of limitations. So these people could owe taxes for many years.”

A spokesman for the MBTA told the I-Team the agency’s tax advisers are working with the employees to “collect and pay any tax that is owed.”

Ryan Kath can be reached at rkath@cbs.com. You can follow him on Twitter or connect on Facebook.

More from Ryan Kath
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia