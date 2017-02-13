Keller @ Large: There Is No Excuse For This – Clear Your Car!

BOSTON (CBS) – OK, no more nice guy.

I’ve tried politely talking sense to the drivers among us who can’t bring themselves to clear the snow from their car windows before they set out. I’ve tried gentle persuasion, sarcasm, and even some mild shouting.

But now it’s time to roll out the heavy artillery – flat-out shaming.

I was on the road for about three hours at midday Sunday, before the worst of this storm arrived and after a night and morning of, at worst, a very light dusting of additional snow.

And what I saw appalled me.

I would say half of the drivers on the road had not bothered to thoroughly clear the snow from their front, back and side windows.

In most of those cases, this failure was creating a clear safety hazard – back windows completely obscured, no or minimal visibility out the side window, rear-view mirrors clogged up, and in many cases, a major load of snow on the roof untouched from Friday’s storm ready to slide all over their windshield or that of a hapless fellow motorist.

Don't be this guy. Clean the snow and ice from your car windows before traveling. #FalmouthMA pic.twitter.com/tgqqwIXoEz — Falmouth Police (@Falmouth_Police) February 10, 2017

Beyond the usual exemption for frail or disabled people who didn’t have someone to help them do it, there is no excuse for this irresponsible, unsafe behavior.

So it’s time to drop the gloves and speak bluntly to the offenders, you know who you are.

Way to clear off that window. Good job, good effort! pic.twitter.com/eJ0E27QXfz — Jon Keller (@kelleratlarge) February 10, 2017

Or to put it another way, who do you think you are?

The law and the basic civic responsibility to avoid posing a hazard to others don’t apply to you somehow?

Shame on you, shame!

And be warned – if I see you doing it again, I will take your picture and post it on Twitter so that everyone can join me in the shaming.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: