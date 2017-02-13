Jerry Remy Being Treated For Relapse Of Lung Cancer

BOSTON (CBS) — Jerry Remy is being treated for a relapse of his lung cancer, but he says this latest bout will not keep him from the Red Sox broadcast booth.

Remy, entering his 30th season as the Red Sox color analyst on NESN, Tweeted out Monday that his cancer is “under control.”

The 64-year-old, who signed a multi-year extension with NESN over the offseason, was first diagnosed in 2008 and suffered complications after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous area of his lung. He took a leave of absence in April of 2009 while dealing with a bout of depression and did not return until August of that season. He had another relapse in 2013, but the ensuing surgery did not cause him to miss any games that season. He took a leave of absence in August of 2013 after his son was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend.

Remy has been in the Red Sox’ broadcast booth since 1988, calling more than 3,900 games. His new contract called for him to provide color commentary for 115 games during the 2017 Red Sox season, but it’s unclear if that number will change given the new diagnosis.