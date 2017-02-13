Nashua Cleans Up After ‘Nuisance’ Storm

NASHUA, NH (CBS) – The city of Nashua woke up to ten fresh inches of snow on Monday. A snow emergency was called Sunday night but lifted Monday at noon.

Nashua Public Works told us they had 80 pieces of equipment out treating the roads and clearing more than 50 miles of sidewalks.

There was no school in Nashua on Monday but city offices were open.

There were no power outages reported at any time during the storm nor were there any storm related serious accidents.

Residents we spoke to say their main concern besides shoveling their driveways was clearing nearly two feet of snow off their roofs which has accumulated between the two recent storms.

One man we spoke to was shoveling his roof and joked “I can only do this when my wife is not home!” That same man had fallen off a higher section of his roof several years ago and suffered a back injury.

For the most part residents called this a “nuisance” storm, rather than a serious one. They are New Englanders who have seen much worse.