Arlington Woman Injured By Falling Tree

February 13, 2017 6:12 PM
ARLINGTON (CBS) – A woman was injured when part of a large tree fell on her in Arlington Monday afternoon.

The 29-year-old Arlington woman was walking with her 3-year-old son in the area of Bellevue Road and Morton Road when the tree fell.

When firefighters arrived, the woman was complaining of a head injury and was taken to a local hospital. The boy was not injured.

Workers clear large tree that fell in Arlington (WBZ-TV)

Workers clear large tree that fell in Arlington (WBZ-TV)

A power transformer and live wires also crashed to the ground and a vehicle was damaged.

Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan said the woman was “tremendously lucky” she and her child were not more seriously injured or killed.

“We are very thankful that this situation did not turn into a tragedy,” Chief Ryan said.

