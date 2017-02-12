WINTER STORM WARNING: Through 7 p.m. MondayRadarForecast | BlogApp | Closings-Delays

Who Has The Most: Snow Totals For February 12-13 Storm

February 12, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: Boston Snow, Boston Weather, Snow Totals

BOSTON (CBS) — Another big snow storm is impacting Massachusetts Sunday and into Monday.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Boston, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

6:30PM:

North Chelmsford, MA: 5.5″
North Ashburnham, MA: 5.3″
Hubbardston, MA: 5.2″
Littleton, MA: 5.0″
East Boxford,MA: 5.0″
Holden, MA: 5.0″
Wayland, MA: 4.5″
Framingham, MA: 4.5″
Oxford, MA: 4.5″
Auburn, MA: 4.5″
Groton, MA: 4.5″
Harvard, MA: 4.5″
Lowell, MA: 4.3″
Burlington, MA: 4.3″
Ashford, CT: 4.0″
Hopkinton, MA: 4.0″
Haverhill, MA: 4.0″
Ayer, MA: 4.0″
Boylston, MA: 3.9″
Southbridge, MA: 3.6″
Burrillville, RI: 3.5″
Eastford, CT: 3.5″
Sterling, CT: 3.5″
Chaplin, CT: 3.3″
Danielson, CT: 3.0″
Pepperell, MA: 3.0″
Lancaster, MA: 3.0″
North Kingstown, RI: 2.8″
North Weymouth, MA: 2.5″
Needham Heights, MA: 2.3″
Newburyport, MA: 2.0″

