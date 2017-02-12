WINTER STORM WARNING: Through 7 p.m. MondayRadarForecast | BlogApp | Closings-Delays

Man Killed After Being Hit By Snow Plow At Bedford VA Hospital

February 12, 2017 7:22 PM
Filed Under: Bedford, FATAL ACCIDENT, Snow Plow, va hospital

BEDFORD (CBS) — A man was struck and killed Sunday by a snow plow at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Bedford.

Bedford Police and Fire units, as well as the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Police responded to a parking lot on hospital property shortly before 6 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the 60-year-old victim, a resident of 100 Pride Way on VA property, was struck by the rear of the plow truck as it was backing up. The operator stopped immediately and made the initial 911 call.

The unidentified man was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section was called in by Bedford Police to assist in the investigation. The incident is under investigation by the Bedford Police Department, the VA Police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia