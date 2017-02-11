Annual NH Pond Hockey Tournament Gets Underway

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An annual tournament that celebrates New Hampshire’s hockey heritage is underway in Concord.
The Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship, now in its seventh year, is being held this weekend White Park. Teams compete 4-on-4 with no goalies and no nets — the goals are boxes with slots cut into them.
The tournament was created both to maintain and expand ice skating opportunities for the community and to honor the city’s place in hockey history. The nation’s first organized hockey game was played on a frozen pond at St. Paul’s School in Concord in 1883.
This year’s tournament was originally set to start Jan. 27 but was postponed due to warm weather.