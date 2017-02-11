Tractor Trailer Rolls Over In Tewksbury During Early Morning Snowfall

BOSTON (CBS) – Several inches of snow fell overnight in Massachusetts, causing issues on the roads Saturday morning.
In Tewksbury, all lanes on Interstate 495 were closed near Exit 38 around 7 a.m. after a tractor trailer rolled onto its side.
More than an hour later a portion of the road was still closed.
A crash was also reported on I-495 in Littleton near Exit 29.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation sent out 1,341 pieces of equipment to clear roads in the state as several inches of snow fell.
More snow is expected to fall Sunday night into Monday.