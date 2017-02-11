Celtics @ 7: Can Boston Maintain Success Without Injured Avery Bradley?

Weather Alert: Potentially Significant SnowRadarForecast | BlogWeather App | Closings-Delays

February 11, 2017 10:16 AM By Adam Kaufman
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Adam Kaufman, Boston Celtics, celtics @ 7

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics have won 13 of 15 at home to vault into second in the East, and with a two-game cushion on the third-place Wizards. They’ve won 8 of 9 overall.

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman took a deep dive into Boston’s recent success Saturday on 98.5 The Sports Hub with C’s radio voice Sean Grande and CBSBoston.com beat writer Brian Robb.

Is the club’s rediscovered defense a myth? Is success without an injured Avery Bradley sustainable? Just how valuable is Marcus Smart? With the trade deadline Feb. 23, what does Danny Ainge have to do? How should success be measured for this group?

Those are just some of the subjects discussed during an extended podcast.

Enjoy the full show podcast below!

Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7

