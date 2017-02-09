Video Roundup: Snow Piles Up, Wind Whips Through New England During Nor’easter

BOSTON (CBS) — Snow is piling up throughout New England and winds are high in parts of the region as a nor’easter arrived on Thursday.
Some cities and towns have already been hit with more than 10 inches of snow. Precipitation is expected to continue into the night Thursday.
A blizzard warning has been issued for much of Eastern Massachusetts.
Here is a look at coverage by WBZ-TV reporters from around the region:
High Winds Whip Cape Cod During Nor’easter
Gov. Charlie Baker Delivers Update On Storm
Extreme Wind Batters Coast In Plymouth
Thundersnow Reported Across New England
MEMA Spokesperson Warns Drivers About Road Conditions
High Winds, Snow Accumulating On Streets In Worcester
Winds Pick Up, Conditions Deteriorate On Rte. 128 In Wakefield
Travel Slows To Crawl As Nor’easter Bears Down On New England