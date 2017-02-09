Travel Slows To Crawl As Nor’easter Bears Down On New England

BOSTON (CBS) — Road conditions across the Commonwealth were rapidly deteriorating Thursday morning as the Nor’easter predicted to dump up to 18+ inches over the Boston area headed for the coast.

Snow was falling at a rate of about an inch per hour across Massachusetts, and was expected to increase to a rate of 2-4 inches per hour.

In Auburn, all lanes of the Mass Pike were closed after a tractor-trailer jackknifed near Exit 10.

It didn’t take long for the snow to start sticking to roads in Worcester, where the City Manager asked the public to stay off the roads if possible.

A busy day ahead for #Worcester DPW. Snow starting to pile up. DPW Commish tells me 350 crews will be out at height of storm. #wbz pic.twitter.com/0u1dpq7EOK — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) February 9, 2017

More than 600 schools across Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire were closed Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police said they had over 400 troopers out on storm patrols, and would add more for later shifts if needed.

We have 400+ road troopers on storm patrols to keep public safe during day shift. If needed, they will be extended to boost evening shift. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 9, 2017

In Boston, conditions were worsening.

Can no longer see #Eastie across the harbor. pic.twitter.com/gSJpG91bIT — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) February 9, 2017

Massport told WBZ-TV that over 600 flights at Logan Airport had been cancelled–or, about 60 percent of scheduled flights. They were set to try to keep one runway open throughout the storm, but said they would consider shutting down airport operations entirely.

“For the rest of the day, there’s a significant amount of cancellations up until about 6 p.m.,” said Massport Director of Aviation Ed Freni. “The airlines are running their schedules later on this evening. They’re going to try to get a full compliment of airplanes in here tonight, after the storm subsides, to make up hopefully a full schedule tomorrow.”

Allison from Boston told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe she was trying to get to Utah to go skiing–though she said she’s afraid she’ll have to ski home from Logan if her already-rebooked flight is cancelled.

“I’m not quite sure why yet, but they moved me to the next flight, so I’m getting in a bit later today,” she said. “I’m kind of hoping that I make the connection!”

Starting at 11 a.m., Hubway said that no more of their bikes could be rented, though any bikes out at that time could still be returned to a docking station.

