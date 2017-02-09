WBZ4[1]
Slimmer Pablo Sandoval Arrives In Fort Myers

February 9, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Chris Sale, Fort Myers, Pablo Sandoval, Red Sox Spring Training, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — While they don’t have to be there for another week, a handful of Red Sox players have already reported to Fort Myers, Florida.

That includes third baseman Pablo Sandoval, who appears to be much slimmer than he was at this time last year:

For comparison’s sake, here’s what Sandoval looked like last spring when he reported:

Pablo Sandoval at his first day of spring training on Feb. 21, 2016. (WBZ-TV)

Pablo Sandoval at his first day of spring training on Feb. 21, 2016. (WBZ-TV)

Things have not gone well for Sandoval since singing a five-year, $95 million deal with Boston in 2014. He hit just .245 with 10 homers and 47 RBIs in his first season with the Red Sox, and played in just three games in 2016 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

But Boston traded Travis Shaw to Milwaukee this offseason, paving the way for Sandoval to reclaim his starting job this season. Arriving to Spring Training eight days before he has to, plus his svelte figure, are good signs of Sandoval’s commitment for the upcoming season.

New Red Sox ace Chris Sale also reported for duty on Thursday, joining fellow starters David Price and Rick Porcello, who reported to Fort Myers last week:

Pitchers and catchers don’t have to report until February 12, with their first workout scheduled for February 14. Boston’s first full squad workout will be on Friday, February 17.

