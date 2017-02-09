Troubled Boston Transit System Appears To Weather Storm

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston-area transit system faced its biggest test since being crippled by powerful storms two winters ago. And so far it seems to be passing.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reported some delays but no major problems during the powerful storm that hit the region. But there were also fewer people on buses and trains with schools and many businesses closed.
Thirty-year-old Andrew Firger described his ride into the Park Street station Thursday afternoon as “normal” but noted that Boston was still taking the brunt of the storm, saying “we’ll see how it’s running once there’s 14 inches on the ground.”
State Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack says a nearly $100 million winterization program launched by the T after the 2015 collapse made the system more reliable in bad weather.