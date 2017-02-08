WBZ4[1]
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Snow Thursday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings-Delays

Raynham Police Arrest Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman

February 8, 2017 9:59 PM
Filed Under: Brockton, Kidnapping, Nathaniel Simmons, Raynham

RAYNHAM (CBS) – A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Brockton crashed his car after trying to flee officers in Raynham Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to Walmart on Rt. 138 after witnesses reported a man assaulting a woman in the parking lot. The woman yelled for help and when witnesses intervened, the suspect, 49-year-old Nathaniel Simmons of Brockton, fled in a grey Ford Taurus.

When officers spotted Simmons on King Philip Street he allegedly sped up and crashed into the back of another vehicle at the intersection of Rt. 104.

Nathaniel Simmons accused of kidnapping (Image from Raynham PD)



The woman said she did not know the suspect who abducted her earlier in the morning and assaulted her throughout the day.

Police K9s found the victim’s clothing and a machete on King Philip St. which were believed to be thrown from the suspect’s car.

Simmons is charged with kidnapping, assault and battery and failing to stop for police. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

