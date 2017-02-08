NightSide – Warren Gets Shut Down

BOSTON (CBS) – After railing against President Trump’s nominee for Attorney General Senator Jeff Sessions for almost an hour, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was shut down by Senate Republicans. Warren claims she was silenced while trying to read a letter written by the late wife of Martin Luther King, Jr., but is there some true hypocrisy in her righteous indignation? Immigration attorney Marisa DeFranco has firsthand experience with being silenced by Senator Warren, and she talks with Dan about Warren’s do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do approach.
Originally broadcast February 8th, 2017.