KFC ‘Chizza’ Combines Chicken & Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS) – The mind-boggling fast food mashups just keep coming.
Last month, there was the Taco Bell fried chicken taco shell. Now, KFC’s “Chizza” – combining chicken and pizza – is lighting up the Internet.
KFC Singapore says the Chizza contains “100% chicken fillet,” and pizza toppings like pizza sauce, chicken ham, pineapple chunks, mozzarella and KFC cheese sauce.
The reaction on Twitter:
Unfortunately for adventurous KFC fans in America, there’s no word on when Chizza might come here.