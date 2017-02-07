Julian Edelman Thinks He Caught Mono Following Super Bowl Victory

BOSTON (CBS) — Two years ago, Julian Edelman did his best Ferris Bueller impression during New England’s Super Bowl victory parade, dancing on top of a duck boat in just a t-shirt.

But as the Patriots parade through the streets of Boston once again to celebrate their dramatic Super Bowl LI victory, expect Edelman to be bundled up. The Patriots receiver told WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid ahead of the parade he’s “terribly sick,” and thinks he has mono.

“I think I have mono. I caught mono and am terribly sick right now,” he said. “But I’m going to grind through for Patriots nation.”

Now before you jump to any conclusions as to how Edelman could have caught what is commonly known as “the kissing disease,” think about the whirlwind the last 48 hours have been for Edelman and his teammates. There’s been endless celebrations, TV appearances and a trip from the mild Houston to the chilly New England. Not to mention the fact they just played in one of the most emotionally draining Super Bowls of all time.

But Edelman is more than ready to celebrate with Patriots fans on Tuesday. And he vows to keep his big jacket on this time around.

“We’re going to keep it PG-13 this year,” he joked.

Let’s just hope Robert Kraft got his celebratory “smooches” out of the way with JE11.