NightSide – The Travel Ban Heads To Court

February 7, 2017 1:14 AM
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary stay on Friday, halting President Trump’s travel ban over potential constitutionality issues. Trump fired back on Twitter, attacking the “so-called judge” and claiming that this decision will soon be overturned. Victor Williams, Law Professor at The Catholic University of America, explains to Dan why he believes the temporary stay was a dangerous political stunt from a biased, partisan judge. Do you worry that terrorists are going to pour into the U.S. while this ban is on hold? Or is it worth taking extra time to make sure the policy is constitutional?

