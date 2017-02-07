Matt Patricia Must Not Be A Fan Of Roger Goodell

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Call me crazy but I think Roger Goodell did something to make Matt Patricia angry.

The Patriots defensive coordinator became the first, and maybe the last and only, member of the organization to provide even a hint of disdain toward the NFL commissioner when he stepped off the Patriots’ team flight back to Boston yesterday. He emerged from the plane wearing a blue shirt featuring Roger Goodell wearing a clown nose, a Barstool Sports product that had the site understandably excited.

Matt Patricia rocking our Goodell clown shirt like an absolute legend pic.twitter.com/xQRgLgUb6C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 6, 2017

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy was one of Goodell’s harshest critics – if not the harshest – in the past two years. So needless to say, he’s enjoyed quite the victory lap in the wake of the Patriots’ incredible comeback win in Super Bowl LI. He’s always been a big fan of Patricia as well; apparently, Patricia is also a big fan of theirs.

New England may have gotten “closure” with DeflateGate after the Patriots’ win and Tom Brady finally getting Goodell to hand him the MVP trophy. But if Patriots fans – and NFL fans in general – can unite over anything, it’s their hatred of the commissioner. That will never go away.

