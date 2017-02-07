WBZ4[1]
Boston Ranked 8th In List Of 100 Best Places To Live In The US

February 7, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Best Places To Live, Boston, US News And World Report

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston metro area ranked high as a desirable place to live in a recent ranking–with other New England cities also making the cut.

U.S. News & World Report released their annual ranking of the 100 Best Places to Live in the USA Tuesday morning and put Greater Boston on the list at number eight.

According to the ranking, Boston has the strongest job market of all the cities on the list, with a low unemployment rate (3.5 percent) and high median annual salary ($62,070).

The site said Boston often feels “like a small town with all the perks of city life,” and praised local education, health care, and cuisine.

The ranking looked for cities that had good value, a strong job market, a high quality of life, and high desirability as a place to live.

Austin, Texas was given the top spot, followed by Denver, Colorado, and San Jose, California.

Other New England cities in the top 100 were Portland, Maine (26), Hartford, Connecticut (31), Worcester (54), Springfield (67), New Haven, Connecticut (81), and Providence, Rhode Island (85).

You can check out the full rankings here.

