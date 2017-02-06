WBZ4[1]
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats

WATCH: Tailgate Fan At The Big Game Pt. 1

February 6, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Super Bowl, Super Bowl LI, Tailgate Fan

The NFL’s marquee event was a memorable one for the fans in attendance and the millions at home watching on television on Sunday. As with every year, the event attracted plenty of parties and fans to the host city in the week leading up to the game. This year, with Houston playing the part of host, Nick Stevens and the Tailgate Fan crew made their way down to Texas to get acquainted with the local scene ahead of the big event.

Their first stop was the renowned BBQ sport Killen’s for a sampling of some of the best barbecue that the city of Houston has to offer.

Then, the crew headed over to the scene outside the stadium to get reaction from Falcons and Patriots fans as they got ready for the big game.

Finally, it was off to the red carpet for the Rolling Stone party where Nick caught up with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Warren Sapp, former Bachelorette contestant Andi Dorfman, current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Bradley Marquez, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman, former NFL star Eddie George and actor/comedian Anthony Anderson. Watch the full video above.

