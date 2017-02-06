Keller @ Large: Pats Super Bowl Win Makes Up For All We’ve Been Through

BOSTON (CBS) — Any significant event in your life can raise lingering questions and provide telling answers. And last night’s Super Bowl was no exception.
Let’s start with the questions: How is it that one team can completely dominate for three quarters, and then be completely dominated in the fourth? And, what exactly was Lady Gaga doing out there?
Now to the answers:
- Who is the best coach in the league? Last night was a clinic. One coach adjusted to what happened during the game, the other did nothing as his game plan fell apart. When things went bad, one coach’s players were openly bickering, the other’s were not. Case closed.
- What is the moral of the story? Sorry for the cliché, but “never give up.” Was this better than down 3-0 to the Yankees in 2004? Discuss among yourselves.
- Was Commissioner Goodell properly humiliated after the game? I’d say yes. The way he had to reach over and pat Tom Brady’s arm to get his attention in order to offer his groveling congratulations, classic freeze-out move by Brady. Nice, discrete payback by Robert Kraft in his remarks.
And then there was the booing. Wow. I haven’t heard booing like that since A-Rod was in his prime.
* And a final question: Does this make up for everything we fans have been through? It’s sheer pleasure for us, sheer torture for all the bitter, jealous losers of Pats-hating World.
Yes, I’d say we’re square.
Listen to Jon’s commentary