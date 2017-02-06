WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS: Recap | Blog | Parade | Brady MVP | Video | Photos | Stats
WATCH LIVE: Brady, Goodell At MVP Press Conference

Dont’a Hightower’s Perfect Description Of His Super Bowl Strip Sack

February 6, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — Before the Patriots could even think about mounting a historic fourth quarter comeback in Super Bowl LI, they needed a momentum-shifting defensive play – preferably a turnover. It certainly didn’t feel like the kind of night where the Patriots defense would pull off the kind of play they needed, but Dont’a Hightower made the most of his opportunity when he closed in on Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter.

Hightower got a hand on the football before Ryan could move his arm forward, forcing a fumble that defensive tackle Alan Branch recovered to keep the Patriots’ Super Bowl hopes alive with the score at 28-12. The Patriots made an incredible series of plays on offense to tie the game and force overtime, which led to the team’s unstoppable game-winning drive, but the team’s historic comeback would not have been possible without Hightower’s game-changing play.

In describing his forced fumble, Hightower kept it simple.

“I’d seen Matt Ryan with the ball in his hands and I wanted it, so I hit him and took it from him,” said Hightower.

Dont'a Hightower forces a fumble from Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5, 2017. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dont’a Hightower forces a fumble from Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5, 2017. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Patriots played mostly solid defense in the second half after being burned for 21 points and a handful of big plays down the field by the Falcons. The group forced a much-needed three-and-out from Atlanta to start the third quarter, which at the time was crucial to keeping the team’s hopes alive in the game. Hightower knew that even with Brady turning in an expectedly heroic performance in the second half, the defense still needed to do their part to make the comeback possible.

“All I know is coming out of halftime, we just knew that we had to get a three-and-out or a turnover or something to get moving,” said Hightower. “We knew that it was really on us to kind of get things moving in our favor and that’s kind of what happened. I love those boys out there and I go to battle with them each and every day.

“A lot of guys didn’t give us credit but we weren’t worried about that.”

Hightower added another Super Bowl-saving play to his resume for the Patriots. He tackled the Seahawks’ Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line in Super Bowl XLIX on the play before Malcolm Butler’s famous interception. His forced fumble was the Falcons’ first turnover of the postseason – and for the Patriots, it could not have come at a better time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia