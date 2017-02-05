What’s Your Favorite Super Bowl Memory?

BOSTON (CBS) — For many, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the best days of the year.

It’s a day-long party, culminating in one of the best events in sports. And for those lucky enough to cover the big game, they have plenty of memories to look back on and share with others.

So with Super Bowl LI just a few hours away, we conclude our series of Super Bowl questions by asking our team what’s their favorite Super Bowl memory. Enjoy, and enjoy the game later tonight:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

Malcolm Butler’s interception to seal Super Bowl XLIX is my favorite.

On the personal front, I had a blast throwing a pass to Brandon LaFell while he was on a duck boat at the victory parade a few days later.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

My favorite Super Bowl memory is a story that Bill Belichick told Steve DeOssie and I from when they were both with the New York Giants. In the NFC Championship game in 1990-91, Matt Bahr booted a game-winning field goal to give New York a dramatic upset over the San Francisco 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl against Buffalo. That year, there was only one week between the Conference Championships and the Super Bowl, so the Giants flew directly to Tampa from San Francisco. As Belichick tells it, the Giants pulled into their team hotel around 5 am and as they walked into the hotel lobby, workers were frantically pulling down banners that said “Congratulations 49ers” while trying to find/make/put up one that read “Congrats Giants”!

That’s how big of an upset that win was. Belichick said that was a funny moment, but also a motivating moment as the Giants went on to win the Super Bowl.

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

My favorite Super Bowl memory was watching all the guys after the Seattle Seahawks victory in 2013, telling each other “I love you Man.” It was a total brotherhood moment.

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

This is an easy one. John Madden saying the Patriots should just take a knee and be happy to make it to overtime against the Rams. As we’ve come to learn, “settling” has never been part of Brady’s vocabulary.

Adam Kaufman, WBZ NewsRadio 1030/98.5 The Sports Hub

February 3, 2002. Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans. I wasn’t there. I was in college at Syracuse, and our fraternity rented this big screen TV. Maybe 65 inches or so, and it was one of those old enormous box sets. The thing was impossible to move and the heaviest thing I’ve ever attempted to lift.

A bunch of us Massachusetts natives were so excited for that night. Believe it or not, kids, Boston teams hadn’t won a championship in 16 years (none of ’em!), and the Patriots were massive 14-point underdogs to Kurt Warner’s Rams, the Greatest Show on Turf. They shouldn’t have had a prayer. It wasn’t like it is today. No one really believed that New England could win. The St. Louis offense was too damn good after a 14-2 campaign. Most felt the Tuck Rule was the gift that got the Pats to that game in the first place. Complete and total fluke. Hell, Tom Brady wasn’t even the clear starter until the days leading up to the game.

We all know what happened next. The Patriots were out-gained 427-267, but still completed the 20-17 upset following Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired (after blowing a 17-3 lead in the third). Brady was named Super Bowl MVP, despite passing for just 145 yards and one touchdown.

I’ll never forget the hugs and high-fives, the running around and screaming about the first Boston sports title we were old enough to remember. For a night, us fans weren’t the lovable losers this time. And we wondered if we’d ever see it again.

Fifteen years later, the Pats are here for the seventh time during that span. Boston’s reached 14 championship rounds across the four major sports and, so far, won nine. Imagine that.

Mike “Sarge” Riley, WBZ NewsRadio 1030, 98.5 The Sports Hub

February 3, 2002 — need I say more? In the first Super Bowl played after the worst terrorist attack on our country, that game had more meaning “than just a game.” That is why that night we were all “Patriots.”

