WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Super Bowl Live Blog: Alex Mack To Play On Fractured Fibula

February 5, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Bill Belichick, Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, Patriots Live Blog, Sports News, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

9:30 a.m. CT: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And happy Super Bowl Sunday to you all.

At long last, the day for the game has finally come. The two weeks of hype and buildup are over, and it’s now time for the actual reason for all of this fanfare.

Well, sort of.

The one thing about Super Sunday is that it always takes forever. If you’re at home, you generally tend to knock those errands off the list more efficiently than normal. And if you’re here at the game, you just end up doing a lot of waiting. A lot of waiting.

But, at least we know it’s coming.

And when it does, Falcons All-Pro center Alex Mack will be playing on a broken leg. It’s been known all week that Mack has been working through a bad injury, as it was changed from “ankle” to “fibula” on the injury report. And this morning, Adam Schefter reported that it’s a fracture in the fibula.

This figures to be a rather significant issue. Standing one’s ground against the likes of Alan Branch, Malcom Brown and Vincent Valentine is a tall enough task when one has his full health. On a broken leg? That doesn’t seem possible.

But heroic performances in the Super Bowl have made made before, so we’ll see how Mack responds.

As for the atmosphere, here’s an early look from around NRG Stadium.

Stick with the live blog all day, for all updates, and analysis throughout the whole game, as the Patriots look to win their fifth Super Bowl and the Falcons look to author a major upset.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia