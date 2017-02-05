Super Bowl Live Blog: Alex Mack To Play On Fractured Fibula

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

9:30 a.m. CT: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And happy Super Bowl Sunday to you all.

At long last, the day for the game has finally come. The two weeks of hype and buildup are over, and it’s now time for the actual reason for all of this fanfare.

Well, sort of.

The one thing about Super Sunday is that it always takes forever. If you’re at home, you generally tend to knock those errands off the list more efficiently than normal. And if you’re here at the game, you just end up doing a lot of waiting. A lot of waiting.

But, at least we know it’s coming.

And when it does, Falcons All-Pro center Alex Mack will be playing on a broken leg. It’s been known all week that Mack has been working through a bad injury, as it was changed from “ankle” to “fibula” on the injury report. And this morning, Adam Schefter reported that it’s a fracture in the fibula.

This figures to be a rather significant issue. Standing one’s ground against the likes of Alan Branch, Malcom Brown and Vincent Valentine is a tall enough task when one has his full health. On a broken leg? That doesn’t seem possible.

But heroic performances in the Super Bowl have made made before, so we’ll see how Mack responds.

As for the atmosphere, here’s an early look from around NRG Stadium.

I am at the Super Bowl. The sun is also trying to poke through the clouds and make an appearance. pic.twitter.com/K3bIRfUl5M — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 5, 2017

Stick with the live blog all day, for all updates, and analysis throughout the whole game, as the Patriots look to win their fifth Super Bowl and the Falcons look to author a major upset.

