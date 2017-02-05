WBZ4[1]
BREAKING NEWS: Patriots win Super Bowl LI In OT 34-28: Watch WBZ-TV Live | Stats | Recap | Live Blog | Photos

Tom Brady Named Super Bowl LI MVP

February 5, 2017 11:27 PM
Filed Under: MVP, New England Patriots, Roger Goodell, Sports News, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — A win looked improbable for the New England Patriots midway through Super Bowl LI.

Then again, the Patriots have Tom Brady under center.

Brady completed 43 of his 62 passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns, going 21-of-27 for 246 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime of New England’s 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. After the game, he was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time in his Hall of Fame career.

“That was exactly the way we didn’t plan it,” Brady joked at the podium after New England scored 31 unanswered points in the improbable comeback.

“Tom has had a lot of great ones, and tonight was one of them,” head coach Bill Belichick said.

Brady is now the first quarterback with five Super Bowl victories, securing his spot as the greatest quarterback of all-time.

“I don’t think there will be anyone else to do that,” receiver Julian Edelman said of Brady. “He’s not only the greatest right now, but the greatest [ever].”

In winning the MVP, it sets up the much-anticipated press conference with Brady and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday morning. Goodell suspended Brady for four-games to start the season for his role in the DeflateGate saga, a suspension that certainly did not deter another title run by New England.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Making Sunday’s win ever sweeter is Brady did it with his parents in attendance at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The quarterback revealed earlier this week that his mom has been battling an illness for the last 18 months, and Brady dedicated the game to his parents.

“It’s the best ever. I’m speechless,” Tom Brady Sr. told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Galynn Brady said. “All I did was pray. The whole game I just played.”

Sunday was the first game Brady’s mother was able to attend this season.

