1 Killed, 3 Injured In Kingston Crash

KINGSTON (CBS/AP) — Police in Kingston are investigating an early morning crash that left one person dead and three others injured.

The single car crash happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on Winthrop Street.

Police say it appears a vehicle carrying four people veered off the road and struck multiple trees and rocks.

Emergency responders arriving at the scene found one occupant already dead. Another was taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. The other two were taken to South Shore Hospital by ambulance.

The victims’ identities haven’t been released yet.

Kingston and State Police are investigating the crash, which closed the road for several hours overnight and prompted emergency responders from surrounding towns to lend assistance.

