Falcons’ Matt Ryan Named MVP

BOSTON (CBS) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been named the NFL’s MVP.
Ryan led the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense during the regular season, throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns (both second in the NFL) with just seven interceptions as the Falcons went 11-5 and won the NFC South.
It’s the first MVP award for Ryan, who beat out New England Patriots quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Tom Brady for the award.
Ryan’s Falcons and Brady’s Patriots will now face off in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night in Houston, Texas.
One Comment
If we only look at the games that Brady played the Patriots were the number one scoring offense in the NFL.