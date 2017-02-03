Tom Brady Joins Blount, Gronkowski On Conan O’Brien’s ‘Clueless Gamer’

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady showed off his gaming and comedy skills Thursday night during an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s late night show.

Brady starred in the Conan segment “Clueless Gamer,” and was joined by teammates LeGarrette Blount and Rob Gronkowski.

The Patriots quarterback played “For Honor” against Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney. Also making an appearance was retired Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

O’Brien, a Patriots fan, asked Brady if he wears his Super Bowl rings in public.

“I don’t whip it out,” Brady said.

O’Brien joked, “We’re going to take that out of context,” which the show did with a mock TMZ headline.

Like he often does, Brady left the playing field with a victory. He was presented with a rather unique trophy, which he accepted on behalf of his team.

Freeney had to settle for an “I played too” trophy.

Patriots fans are hoping Brady gets the best of Freeney on Super Bowl Sunday as well.