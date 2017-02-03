Bergeron Day-To-Day; Rask To Miss Friday’s Practice For Maintenance Day

BOSTON (CBS) — It appears the Boston Bruins have avoided a major injury with forward Patrice Bergeron.
Bergeron was in and out of the lineup in the third period of Wednesday night’s loss to the Washington Capitals after blocking a slap shot from Matt Niskanen with his right knee. He’ll miss Friday’s practice, but the Bruins GM Don Sweeney announced that Bergeron is considered day-to-day.
In 51 games this season, Bergeron has 12 goals and 14 assists for Boston, and is a plus-1 in his time on the ice.
Sweeney also announced that goaltender Tuukka Rask will miss Friday’s practice for a maintenance day. Rask told reporters he “popped his groin” during Wednesday’s loss after making a split-save late in the third period. Rask said it was nothing major after the game, but he looked to be in some serious pain on the ice after making the save.
Wednesday night was the second of back-to-back games for Rask, who is 25-13-4 with a 2.24 goals against average.
The Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs at the TD Garden on Saturday night.