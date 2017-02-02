Virgin Atlantic Flight From Los Angeles To London Diverted To Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – An international flight was diverted to Boston in the middle of the night because of an “unruly passenger,” according to Virgin Airlines.
Virgin Atlantic 8 left Los Angeles Wednesday evening bound for London’s Heathrow Airport.
It was diverted to Logan Airport around 2:30 a.m. Thursday because of the passenger disruption, an airline spokesperson told WBZ-TV.
The flight left Boston for London around 5 a.m.
There has been no comment yet from Massport, which runs Logan Airport, or Massachusetts State Police.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Any word on the Virgin flight from Newark to London that was also diverted last night? Landed in Canada somewhere. My husband is on that flight…