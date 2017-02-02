Seven Arrested In Connection With Plymouth Meth Lab

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Police busted a meth lab on Wednesday, arresting seven people accused with manufacturing the drug in a Spooner Street home.
Police executed a search warrant at 55 Spooner St. Wednesday afternoon, finding what they call a “sophisticated laboratory” being used to make Methamphetamine. Seven people, including two minors, were arrested in connection with the bust.
Upon entering the home, police say many items and materials used to make meth were found throughout the house, along with the actual drug packaged for sale. Police also found a small amount of Psilocybin Mushrooms in the home.
Six people were arrested as a result of the search and charged with manufacturing a class B substance, possession of a class B substance, and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act. Their names are:
Richard Pearson, 41, of 55 Spooner St.; David Hill, 20, of 3 Dowd Ave. in Marshfield; Casey Hamilton, 38, of 32 Pecan Course Trail, Ocala, Florida; Stephanie Dubis, 39, 9 Forest Avenue Court in Plymouth; Kianna Pearson, 19, of 55 Spooner St.; and one juvenile female.
Each was held on varying amounts of bail ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.
A juvenile male was also arrested on one count of possession of a class B substance. He was not found to be connected with the manufacturing operation. He was released on bail.