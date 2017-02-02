Robert Kraft Knows How Long Bill Belichick Will Coach Patriots: ‘He Won’t Be Done This Year’

BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re a Patriots fan worried about Bill Belichick hanging it up after the Super Bowl this weekend, you can toss those concerns to the curb.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he knows how long the hooded one will be on the New England sidelines, though he isn’t giving that information out. But you don’t have to worry about Belichick retiring after Sunday’s Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

“We have a pact that we don’t talk about [how much longer he’ll coach],” Kraft told The Washington Post in Houston. “He knows and I know. But he won’t be done this year.”

Kraft added that Belichick will be in charge of the Patriots for “as long as he wants.”

Belichick is preparing for his seventh Super Bowl in 17 years as head coach of the Patriots, and the 10th overall during his NFL career.

“I love what I do. I’m passionate about it. And in life, that’s one of the keys is that you love what you do. I really think he was put on this earth to coach football,” Kraft continued. “He is so good at it and loves it and is energized. He’s been with us 17 years. After the first three or four years, I would say to him, ‘You leave late at night.’ I wanted to know what I had and how much autonomy I could give. He would explain things to me. He’s just energized by the work, which is very special.”

Earlier this week, Belichick said that what he does for a living, even with all the long hours and wild travel schedule, doesn’t feel like work at all.

“It actually beats working. You get to do what you love to do dealing with a lot of great people,” the head coach said on Tuesday. “Really doesn’t feel like work.”