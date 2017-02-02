WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

With Patriots In Houston, ‘End Zone Militia’ Holds Down Fort At Gillette Stadium

February 2, 2017 5:43 PM By David Robichaud
FOXBORO (CBS) – Their team may be 1,800 miles away, but we found the Patriots End Zone Militia holding down Fort Gillette.

They are a group of men and women from around New England who take part in battle reenactments up and down the East Coast. But on Sundays, when the Patriots are home, they are defending the North End Zone and firing their muskets every time the Pats score.

Patriots End Zone Militia with Lombardi Trophy (WBZ-TV)

Captain Geoff Campbell, who started the militia in 1998, told us the fans love them but his group can make visiting teams a little anxious. “When 18-20 muskets go off all at once and the opposing team is running by, it can be pretty intimidating,” Campbell says.

Patriots End Zone Militia (WBZ-TV)

For years the group was all volunteer but five years ago the Kraft family decided to make them part time employees.

The End Zone Militia has become so popular they now have 34 members. Only 20 can be on the field at one time per game. And they have 32 people on the waiting list now.

