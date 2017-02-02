Mass. State Groundhog Ms. G Predicts 6 More Weeks Of Winter

February 2, 2017 10:28 AM
LINCOLN (CBS) — For the tenth year in a row, a crowd gathered at Drumlin Farm to hear what Massachusetts’ own prognosticating groundhog, Ms. G, had to say about the next six weeks of weather.

Unfortunately, her message wasn’t necessarily one New Englanders wanted to hear–she saw her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter for us.

Ms. G was in agreement with the most famous groundhog, Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil, who also predicted a longer winter Thursday morning.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Ms. G was made the official state groundhog of Massachusetts in 2014.

Last year, Ms. G also predicted six more weeks of winter, while Phil disagreed and predicted an early spring.

  1. David Keith says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Why can’t she share the ground?

