Mass. State Groundhog Ms. G Predicts 6 More Weeks Of Winter

LINCOLN (CBS) — For the tenth year in a row, a crowd gathered at Drumlin Farm to hear what Massachusetts’ own prognosticating groundhog, Ms. G, had to say about the next six weeks of weather.
Unfortunately, her message wasn’t necessarily one New Englanders wanted to hear–she saw her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter for us.
Ms. G was in agreement with the most famous groundhog, Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil, who also predicted a longer winter Thursday morning.
Ms. G was made the official state groundhog of Massachusetts in 2014.
Last year, Ms. G also predicted six more weeks of winter, while Phil disagreed and predicted an early spring.
Why can’t she share the ground?