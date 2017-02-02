Foxboro Sign Printer Readies Town For Super Bowl

FOXBORO (CBS) – Paul Farmer’s printer is working overtime in the lead up to the Super Bowl.

The owner of FarmerSign in Foxboro printed 30 original signs that are hanging in the Foxboro Common. Each is an ode to the New England Patriots in the very heart of Patriot’s Nation.

From “GOAT” references to Tom Brady to a look at other Patriots legends, every sign is different. And, Farmer says he has received plenty of positive feedback from the public.

“The response has just been overwhelming,” Farmer said.

Two of the signs, however, were taken down when a resident complained about their messages.

One of them shows a minute man poised to shoot at the Atlanta Falcons logo. On the bottom, the sign reads “Pluck Atlanta.”

The other sign depicts a hand with four Super Bowl rings. A ring is conspicuously missing from the hand’s middle finger. That sign reads, “Hey Roger! We have a spot for that 5th ring,” a reference to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Some people are offended by different things,” Farmer said.

Even though those signs were banned, Farmer hopes the remaining signs will help generate Patriots pride.