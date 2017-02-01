Mother’s Illness Has Reportedly Been ‘Major Source Of Concern’ For Tom Brady, Family

HOUSTON (CBS) – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been emotional while talking about his family during Super Bowl week.
According to a report by CSNNE’s Tom E. Curran, the reason for Brady’s reaction is that his mother has been battling an illness for the last 18 months.
Curran reported Tuesday night that Galynn Brady has been “doing much better recently” but that her illness has been “a major source of concern” for the Brady family. Curran also reported that Galynn’s health concerns played a part in the quarterback dropping the appeal of his 4-game DeflateGate suspension.
During his media session on Tuesday, Brady told reporters he was excited for his family to attend the Super Bowl, adding that his mother his not been to a game all season and Tom Brady Sr. had been to just one.
“It’s been a challenging year for my family, just for personal reasons. It’ll be nice to have everyone here watching us this weekend,” Brady said. “My mom and dad have just been so supportive my entire life. It’s nice to be here to show them, just try to make them proud.”
The exact nature of Galynn Brady’s illness is not known.
