Six Players Limited For Patriots At First Practice Of Super Bowl Week

February 1, 2017 6:17 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Patriots Practice Report, Sports News, Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots hit the field for the first time of Super Bowl week on Wednesday, as they prepare for Sunday’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

Six players were limited for New England at Wednesday’s practice:

TE Martellus Bennett (knee)
DT Alan Branch (toe)
DB/ST Nate Ebner (concussion)
LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)
WR Chris Hogan (thigh)
WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

The Patriots hit the field in full pads at the University of Houston on Wednesday, their first practice since Sunday in Foxboro. Quarterback Tom Brady said it was good to be back out there after a few days of just “talking.”

“It was great to be out there. There was a lot of things to do Monday and Tuesday, so a lot of pent up energy for stuff that will actually help us in this game,” Tom Brady said Wednesday evening. “You’ve had a lot of talking and not a lot of doing. You add the doing to the emphasis points, and it feels like we’re getting ready for a football game.”

Wide receiver Julio Jones (toe) and center Alex Mack (fibula) were both limited for the Falcons on Wednesday.

WBZ-TV will get you read for Super Bowl LI all week! It starts Thursday with Welcome To Houston on myTV38 at 8:30pm and continues all weekend with a special hour-long Patriots GameDay on Friday night at 7pm, Patriots All Access on Saturday night at 7pm and a 90-minute edition of Patriots GameDay starting at 11:30am on Super Bowl Sunday! Following the big game, tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter on WBZ-TV!

Tune in to Super Bowl LI on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 1pm with a special edition of Felger & Mazz from NRG Stadium!

