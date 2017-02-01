Roger Goodell Press Conference Live Blog: Commissioner To Speak In Houston

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

10 a.m. CT: It’s a gorgeous day in Houston, Texas, as Super Bowl LI draws closer. And today, that will become more evident when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell takes the stage here at the George R. Brown Convention Center to deliver his annual “State of the NFL” address.

Typically, Goodell makes opening remarks — three or four talking points that are the focus of the league — before opening up the floor to somewhere between 15 and 20 questions from the assembled media. Now, in my experience, I’ve observed that the people handing out microphones to ask these questions aren’t exactly scanning the crowd and looking for any old schlub writer. It has felt like the NFL very carefully selects high-profile and/or international reporters, knowing that the boat won’t get rocked too hard.

That seemed to be the case in Phoenix, when Goodell did actually face some tough, straightforward questions about the job he was doing. But it really seemed to be the case last year in San Francisco, when the commissioner faced the softest of softballs, while Boston Herald reporter Jeff Howe was left holding his hand high for the entire hour, ignored by those with the microphones.

So we’ll see how today’s talk goes. I’ll be in the room for Goodell, and I’ll do my best to get in a question. In between, I’ll be furiously transcribing Goodell as he speaks right here in the live blog. While a few quotes may be off verbaitim in live time, I will do my very best to accurately and quickly share what Goodell is saying for those unable to watch or listen to the address live.

So check back around 12:45 p.m. CT (1:45 p.m. back home in Boston) as I’ll be providing updates at that time.

