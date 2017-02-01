WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell News Conference  | Live Blog

NFL Announces Patriots Will Play Raiders In Mexico In 2017

February 1, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Mexico City, New England Patriots, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Roger Goodell, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots will be heading south of the border next season.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the Patriots will take on the Oakland Raiders in Mexico next season during his Super Bowl LI press conference in Houston, Texas on Wednesday

“We had a great experience last year with the Texans and the Raiders and couldn’t have asked for a better reception from our fans in Mexico. We always envisioned it would be more than a one-year commitment. We’re coming back next season; the Patriots and Raiders will play there next season.”

The NFL released an announcement shortly after, saying the date and time of the game will be determined in conjunction with the release of the 2017 NFL schedule this spring.

The Raiders beat the Texans 27-20 with a sellout crowd of 76,473 at Azteca Stadium in November, the first Monday Night Football game ever played outside of the United States. Goodell said Wednesday the league is looking into playing the 2017 game in Mexico City on a Sunday rather than Monday night.

The game will be considered a road game for New England, so they will not lose a home game. It will be the third international game for the Patriots, who played in London in both 2009 and 2012.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia