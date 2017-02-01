NFL Announces Patriots Will Play Raiders In Mexico In 2017

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots will be heading south of the border next season.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the Patriots will take on the Oakland Raiders in Mexico next season during his Super Bowl LI press conference in Houston, Texas on Wednesday
“We had a great experience last year with the Texans and the Raiders and couldn’t have asked for a better reception from our fans in Mexico. We always envisioned it would be more than a one-year commitment. We’re coming back next season; the Patriots and Raiders will play there next season.”
The NFL released an announcement shortly after, saying the date and time of the game will be determined in conjunction with the release of the 2017 NFL schedule this spring.
The Raiders beat the Texans 27-20 with a sellout crowd of 76,473 at Azteca Stadium in November, the first Monday Night Football game ever played outside of the United States. Goodell said Wednesday the league is looking into playing the 2017 game in Mexico City on a Sunday rather than Monday night.
The game will be considered a road game for New England, so they will not lose a home game. It will be the third international game for the Patriots, who played in London in both 2009 and 2012.