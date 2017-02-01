Delegation Urges Border Officials To Comply With Court Order

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ all-Democratic congressional delegation is calling on federal border officials to comply with a temporary restraining order issued after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on immigration.
The restraining order from a federal judge is meant to ensure international travelers arriving at Logan International Airport aren’t detained or removed based on Trump’s executive order.
Trump’s action restricts travel into the U.S. by people from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and blocks refugees for 120 days.
The court order remains in effect until Sunday.
The Massachusetts delegations — led by Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. William Keating — sent the letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Wednesday citing reports that students, academics, and others seeking to enter the country through Logan are being detained despite the restraining order.