Tractor-Trailer Driver Charged With OUI After Knocking Out Power In Chelsea Crash

CHELSEA (CBS) – A truck driver is charged with driving drunk and causing a chain-reaction crash that started a fire and left several homes without power in Chelsea early Wednesday morning.
Police said Douglas McClellan, 46, of Ohio, lost control of his tractor-trailer and hit 2 fire hydrants, 3 parked cars and a utility pole in the area of Broadway and Library Street around midnight.
When the rig hit the pole it sparked a transformer fire, knocking out electricity to at least 50 homes.
“We had a tractor trailer who was unfamiliar with the area, it’s a tightly congested area. He struck a pad-mounted generator with a minimum of 13,000 volts through it. We have a power outage in the area that’s going to last for probably a half to a full day,” Dep. Fire Chief Robert Cameron told reporters.
No injuries were reported.
McClellan will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Wednesday.