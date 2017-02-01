WBZ4[1]
Tractor-Trailer Driver Charged With OUI After Knocking Out Power In Chelsea Crash

February 1, 2017 7:25 AM
Filed Under: Chelsea, Douglas McClellan

CHELSEA (CBS) – A truck driver is charged with driving drunk and causing a chain-reaction crash that started a fire and left several homes without power in Chelsea early Wednesday morning.

The tractor-trailer was damaged after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

The tractor-trailer was damaged after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

Police said Douglas McClellan, 46, of Ohio, lost control of his tractor-trailer and hit 2 fire hydrants, 3 parked cars and a utility pole in the area of Broadway and Library Street around midnight.

When the rig hit the pole it sparked a transformer fire, knocking out electricity to at least 50 homes.

A transformer fire broke out after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

A transformer fire broke out after the crash. (WBZ-TV)

“We had a tractor trailer who was unfamiliar with the area, it’s a tightly congested area. He struck a pad-mounted generator with a minimum of 13,000 volts through it. We have a power outage in the area that’s going to last for probably a half to a full day,” Dep. Fire Chief Robert Cameron told reporters.

No injuries were reported.

One of the parked cars hit by the truck. (WBZ-TV)

One of the parked cars hit by the truck. (WBZ-TV)

McClellan will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Wednesday.

